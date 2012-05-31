Tate & Lyle finds right ingredients for profit lift

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Strong growth of sucralose sweetener Splenda and other speciality food ingredients helped boost Tate & Lyle’s annual profits by 23 percent on Thursday as the British group gained from a move by consumers towards healthier foods.

The London-based sweeteners and starches group re-opened a second plant in March to meet demand for its zero calorie Splenda while high sugar prices benefited its competing bulk sweeteners and it gained from growth in emerging markets.

Chief Executive Javed Ahmed said that despite the current economic uncertainty and a step change in investments needed to transform the business he expects the group “to make progress during this financial year”.

Ahmed has focused on speciality products and away from bulk commodities since taking over in late 2009, selling its sugar refining operations and also its mothballed Fort Dodge ethanol plant in Iowa.

The company, which makes most of its profits in the United States, posted adjusted diluted earnings of 56.4 pence a share for the year to end-March, just ahead of a Reuters forecast of 55.7 pence.

Its annual dividend rose 5.1 percent to 24.9 pence a share