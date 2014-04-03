FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tate & Lyle repeats full-year outlook
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Tate & Lyle repeats full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle PLC said on Thursday that it still expects flat earnings for the year ended 31 March due to a dramatic drop in prices of its sucralose sweetener and weak soft drink sales in the United States.

The company, which sells sucralose under the Splenda brand as well as other sweeteners, said its specialty food ingredient business should report strong volume growth in emerging markets and Europe, though profits in the division will be crimped by a much more competitive market for sucralose.

The company said its bulk ingredients business should report lower full-year profit, due to weak soft drink sales in the United States, which reduced demand for corn syrup. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.