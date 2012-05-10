FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FedEx to buy France's TATEX to expand in Europe
May 10, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

FedEx to buy France's TATEX to expand in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp said Thursday it will buy privately held French package delivery company TATEX to expand its express delivery network in Europe.

TATEX, with a central hub near Paris, employs more than 1,000 people and carries 19 million packages a year. Its annual revenue is about 150 million euros ($194 million).

FedEx, the world’s No. 2 package delivery company, has said it plans to grow organically and through small “tuck-in” purchases in Europe, where it expects a mild recession.

No. 1 package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc is in the midst of its largest takeover in its nearly 105-year history with the purchase of Dutch peer TNT Express NV for about $6.8 billion.

