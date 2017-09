Dec 16 (Reuters) - Tatfondbank :

* Says will place 3 million BO-15 series bonds totalling 3 billion roubles ($41.4 million)

* BO-15 series bonds to be placed on Dec. 24

* Maturity date of BO-15 series bonds is 3,640 days as of beginning of placement Source text: bit.ly/1337gAF Further company coverage: ($1 = 72.5340 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)