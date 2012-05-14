RPT-Russia's Tatneft unsure of return to Libya

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - (Repeats to link to alert) Russian oil producer Tatneft said on Monday it was not sure whether it would be able to resume operations in Libya, more than a year after it left the country following the outbreak of a violent uprising, the company said in a statement.

“The group has no confidence in whether it will be able to resume its operations in Libya and in what time period,” the company said.

Last year a company source said Tatneft’s losses from capital expenditures in Libya could total $100 million. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Melissa Akin)