RLPC-Tatneft eyes $300-$500 mln loan - bankers
January 18, 2013 / 11:45 AM / in 5 years

RLPC-Tatneft eyes $300-$500 mln loan - bankers

Michelle Meineke

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Russian oil producer Tatneft is in talks with banks for a $300-$500 million loan, which marks the company’s first such deal in 18 months, two bankers said.

Banks’ responses for the three-year loan were due by the end of January, one of the bankers said on Friday.

Tatneft, which was not available to comment, last tapped the market for a $550 million, three-year loan via coordinator ING and Portigon in June 2011.

BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commerzbank, Natixis, Nordea, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp also participated, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The oil producer reported a 34.5 percent rise in January-September net profit to 60.7 billion roubles ($1.97 billion). (Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Dan Lalor)

