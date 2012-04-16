FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Tatneft 2011 net profit jumps 32 percent
April 16, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Tatneft 2011 net profit jumps 32 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Russian oil company Tatneft posted a 32 percent rise in 2011 net profit on the back of higher oil prices, the company said on Monday.

Tatneft said its 2011 net income increased to 61.43 billion roubles ($2.08 billion) from 46.67 billion roubles in 2010.

Revenues increased last year to 615.9 billion roubles from 468 billion roubles in 2010, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 96 billion roubles from 73.7 billion roubles.

$1 = 29.5792 Russian roubles Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly

