A New York judge dismissed a case against a tattoo parlor brought by a woman left with a scarred breast because the woman had signed a waiver releasing the parlor from liability.

Asabi Barner Jackson sued the Black Ink Tattoo Studio, its manager and the artist after she got a tattoo on her left breast there in 2014.

