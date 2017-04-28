Dip in Tesla's customer deposits triggers worries over orders
May 4 A 7 percent drop in Tesla Inc's customer deposits in its latest quarter raised concerns about future sales at the U.S. luxury electric-car maker.
SYDNEY, April 28 A group backed by KKR & Co said on Friday it would not undertake further work on a takeover offer for Australia's Tatts Group after its A$6.15 billion ($4.60 billion) cash bid was rejected by the lottery operator's board.
Tatts shares fell 4.8 percent.
Tatts earlier on Friday said a rival offer from betting group Tabcorp Holdings Ltd was superior.
The KKR-backed group also includes Macquarie Group Ltd , Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and First State Superannuation Scheme. ($1 = 1.3380 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
