FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Tabcorp to sell state gaming machine unit to ease concerns over Tatts deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 5 months ago

Tabcorp to sell state gaming machine unit to ease concerns over Tatts deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings plans to sell its Queensland electronic gaming machine monitoring business to address competition concerns over its proposed A$6.4 billion ($4.9 billion) takeover of rival Tatts Group, Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said its preliminary view on the deal was that it was "likely to substantially lessen competition" in Queensland state.

Tabcorp in October agreed to acquire rival Tatts Group to form a gambling powerhouse in an effort to fend off a growing challenge from overseas online rivals.

Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.