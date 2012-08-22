FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 23, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Tatts H2 profits rise a fifth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Tatts Group, Australia’s second-largest wagering group, reported a 21 percent rise in second-half profit as lottery jackpots attracted players.

Tatt’s net profit rose to A$152.2 million ($158.93 million)in the second half, according to Reuters calculations, from A$125.6 million a year ago.

That compared with forecasts for second-half net profit of A$151.3 million, according to six analysts polled by Reuters.

Before the result, analysts on average forecast a fiscal 2013 net profit of A$220 million.

Full-year 2012 earnings were A$319.1 million, matching company forecasts for A$315-320 million.

Shares in Tatts closed Wednesday at A$2.86, up from March lows below A$2.40. ($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)

