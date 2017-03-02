Activist fund nominates two directors to Taubman's board

March 2 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for election at Taubman Centers Inc's 2017 annual meeting.

In October, Land and Buildings, run by former Citigroup REIT analyst Jonathan Litt, called on Taubman, the owner of regional shopping centers, to explore options, including a sale or a spin-off.

Land and Buildings said its nominees are Litt and Charles Elson, director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)