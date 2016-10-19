Land and Buildings Investment urges Taubman Centers to explore options

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC called on shopping mall operator Taubman Centers Inc urging it to explore options, including a sale or a spin-off.

The hedge fund, run by former Citigroup REIT analyst Jonathan Litt, in a letter to the company's board, touched upon the company's "dramatic discount" to NAV, its "inferior operating performance" and management's "disastrous capital allocation decisions". (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)