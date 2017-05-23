FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Proxy advisor ISS recommends activist nominees for Taubman Centers board
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 23, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 3 months ago

Proxy advisor ISS recommends activist nominees for Taubman Centers board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Tuesday that Taubman Centers stock owners vote for two board directors nominated by real estate activist hedge fund Land and Buildings.

ISS recommended Taubman shareholders vote for Land and Buildings founder Jonathan Litt, and fellow dissident board candidate, Charles Elson, a University of Delaware finance professor and corporate governance expert. ISS also recommended shareholders vote for company nominee Buckley Marakovits, whose seat was uncontested at this year's annual meeting.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.