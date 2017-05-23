Proxy advisor ISS recommends activist nominees for Taubman Centers board

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Tuesday that Taubman Centers stock owners vote for two board directors nominated by real estate activist hedge fund Land and Buildings.

ISS recommended Taubman shareholders vote for Land and Buildings founder Jonathan Litt, and fellow dissident board candidate, Charles Elson, a University of Delaware finance professor and corporate governance expert. ISS also recommended shareholders vote for company nominee Buckley Marakovits, whose seat was uncontested at this year's annual meeting.