KATOWICE, Poland, April 24 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Poland’s state-controlled utility Tauron voted on Tuesday to approve a higher dividend payout of 543 million zlotys ($169.2 million), or 0.31 zlotys per share, proposed by the treasury ministry.

The company was seeking to pay 0.21 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.2101 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski)