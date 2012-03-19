FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Poland's Tauron 2011 net up 42 pct, meets expectations
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 19, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Poland's Tauron 2011 net up 42 pct, meets expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FY net 1.2 billion zlotys ($383.3 million

* Profit boosted by higher output, better margins (Adds analyst, detail)

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s No. 2 utility Tauron on Monday posted an expected 42 percent increase in its 2011 net profit on higher output and improved margins as it continued efforts to cut costs.

The state-controlled group, which produces power from coal and extracts some from its own mines, said last year’s net profit jumped to 1.2 billion zlotys ($383.3 million), matching forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters.

“Compensations for the termination of long-term contracts are 40 million zlotys below expectations, which puts operating results in slightly better light,” said Piotr Lopaciuk, a Warsaw-based analyst at Erste.

Polish utilities were forced by the European Union to switch to a more free market approach and give up on long-term contracts.

Tauron is pursuing a plan to expand capacity by 2.4 gigawatts by 2020 by constructing a 910 megawatt facility in Jaworzno as well as a 400-megawatt combined heat and power plant in Stalowa Wola, among others.

With a 1 percent decline year-to-date, Tauron’s shares have underperformed Poland’s large-cap index, which has gained 9 percent. ($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and David Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.