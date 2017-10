WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - Tauron, Poland’s No.2 utility, reported on Thursday a marginal increase in its first-quarter net profit to 387 million zlotys ($118.07 million), beating analysts’ expectations.

The state-controlled group was expected to book a 7 percent decline in profit to 357 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.2776 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)