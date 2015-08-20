FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Tauron H1 net profit at $192 mln, below estimates
August 20, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Tauron H1 net profit at $192 mln, below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Tauron, Poland’s second-largest utility, posted a 1.6 percent drop in net profit in the first half due to higher debt costs, fall in coal prices and revaluation of its stock piles.

The state-run company posted a profit of 718.5 million zlotys ($191.6 million) in the first half of this year while analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 786 million zlotys.

Tauron’s investments rose by 42 percent to 1.77 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.7506 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

