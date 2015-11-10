FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tauron beats estimates with rise in net profit to $90 mln
November 10, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Tauron beats estimates with rise in net profit to $90 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tauron, Poland’s second-largest utility, on Tuesday reported a 12-percent year-on-year rise in net profit in the third quarter thanks to higher coal output and improved margins in the coal extraction business.

The state-run company reported a third-quarter profit of 358 million zlotys ($90 million). Analysts polled by Reuters expected the result to fall year on year to 288 million zlotys due to rising costs of carbon dioxide emissions.

In the third quarter of 2014 the company earned 318 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.9724 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jane Merriman)

