UPDATE 1-Poland's Tauron Q3 net beats estimates on higher margins

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower costs and higher than expected margins on electricity and heat generation helped Poland’s No.2 electricity producer Tauron beat estimates with its third-quarter net profit.

The state-controlled utility reported a net profit of 365 million zlotys ($117 million) compared to 412 million posted last year and 311 million estimated by analysts, who had expected Tauron to be hit by low power prices.

But falling coal prices, which capped the cost of production at the utilities’ coal-fired power plants, and more efficient generation - the result of recent investment to modernise its business - helped counter the effect of low power prices.

Tauron also said that its heat generation was a touch higher in the third quarter, offsetting a fall in electricity production.

“Tauron showed improved margins on generation, heat and distribution segments. I would expect a positive market reaction,” Leszek Iwaszko, senior equity analyst at Societe Generale, said.

Shares in Tauron have gained 7 percent since the start of this year, outperforming the Warsaw blue-chip index WIG20.

Tauron follows its larger state-owned rival PGE in surprising the market with better-than-expected third-quarter results. ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sophie Walker)