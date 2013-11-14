FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Poland's Tauron Q3 net beats estimates on higher margins
November 14, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland's Tauron Q3 net beats estimates on higher margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Tauron Q3 net profit falls to $117 mln

* Beats estimates thanks to surprise in costs cuts, higher margins

* Positive market reaction expected (Adds details, analyst comment)

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower costs and higher than expected margins on electricity and heat generation helped Poland’s No.2 electricity producer Tauron beat estimates with its third-quarter net profit.

The state-controlled utility reported a net profit of 365 million zlotys ($117 million) compared to 412 million posted last year and 311 million estimated by analysts, who had expected Tauron to be hit by low power prices.

But falling coal prices, which capped the cost of production at the utilities’ coal-fired power plants, and more efficient generation - the result of recent investment to modernise its business - helped counter the effect of low power prices.

Tauron also said that its heat generation was a touch higher in the third quarter, offsetting a fall in electricity production.

“Tauron showed improved margins on generation, heat and distribution segments. I would expect a positive market reaction,” Leszek Iwaszko, senior equity analyst at Societe Generale, said.

Shares in Tauron have gained 7 percent since the start of this year, outperforming the Warsaw blue-chip index WIG20.

Tauron follows its larger state-owned rival PGE in surprising the market with better-than-expected third-quarter results. ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sophie Walker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
