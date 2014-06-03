TAV in talks on building new terminal at Istanbul airport

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - TAV, a Turkish aiport builder and operator, is in talks with the state airport authority to build a new international terminal at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, Chief Executive Sani Sener said.

The terminal will boost capacity at the Turkish Airlines hub, already the third busiest airport in Europe, by 10 million passengers, Sener told reporters late on Monday.

Sener also said TAV expects a decision on its bid to operate a terminal at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in July or August. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Jonny Hogg)