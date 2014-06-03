FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAV in talks on building new terminal at Istanbul airport
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

TAV in talks on building new terminal at Istanbul airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - TAV, a Turkish aiport builder and operator, is in talks with the state airport authority to build a new international terminal at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, Chief Executive Sani Sener said.

The terminal will boost capacity at the Turkish Airlines hub, already the third busiest airport in Europe, by 10 million passengers, Sener told reporters late on Monday.

Sener also said TAV expects a decision on its bid to operate a terminal at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in July or August. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Jonny Hogg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.