Turkey's TAV says to buy rest of unit for 80 mln euro
Reuters TV
August 29, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Turkey's TAV says to buy rest of unit for 80 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding said on Wednesday it had agreed to purchase the remaining 35 percent of its Havas ground handling services unit for 80 million euros ($100 mln).

TAV said on Aug. 24 it had begun talks on buying the remaining stake of Havas with partners HSBC Holdings Plc and Turkey’s Is Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi , which between them own 35 percent of Havas.

TAV Holding, part of TAV Group, runs 10 airports including in Tunisia, Macedonia and Georgia, as well as Turkey’s biggest airport Istanbul Ataturk. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
