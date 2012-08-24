FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's TAV says plans to buy rest of Havas unit
August 24, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's TAV says plans to buy rest of Havas unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding said on Friday it had started talks about buying the remaining 35 percent of its Havas ground handling services unit which it does not already own.

TAV said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it had begun talks with partners HSBC Holdings Plc and Turkey’s Is Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi, which between them own 35 percent of Havas.

TAV Holding, part of TAV Group, runs 10 airports including in Tunisia, Macedonia and Georgia, as well as Turkey’s biggest airport Istanbul Ataturk.

TAV Holding’s chief executive told Reuters a year ago that HSBC Holdings and Is private equity firm would probably exit Havas. He said at the time that TAV planned an initial public offering (IPO) for the unit.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
