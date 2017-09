ISTANBUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Turkish airports operator TAV said on Monday it had qualified to bid for rights to operate and reconstruct New York’s LaGuardia airport, as part of a consortium.

The consortium includes TAV shareholder Aeroports de Paris , Goldman Sachs infrastructure units and Tutor Perini Corp.

LaGuardia airport served 26 million passengers in 2012, TAV said in its statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.