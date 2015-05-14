FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAV signs loan agreement for 162 mln euro credit to finance airport operation
May 14, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

TAV signs loan agreement for 162 mln euro credit to finance airport operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - TAV, a Turkish airport builder and operator, said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Istanbul-based Deniz Bank for a 162 million euro ($185 million) loan to finance a new airport project.

The money will go to the firm TAV Milas Bodrum, set up to operate the Milas-Bodrum Airport, a key tourism destination on the Aegean coast, according to an e-mailed statement. TAV won the rights to operate the airport in a state tender in 2014.

$1 = 0.8762 euros Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

