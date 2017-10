ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding posted a net profit of 122.6 million lira ($70 million) last year, up 24 percent from the previous year, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Friday.

Sales last year rose 36 percent to 2.04 billion lira. ($1 = 1.7611 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)