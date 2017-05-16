FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Turkey's TAV talking with banks to finance development of three Saudi airports
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 3 months ago

Turkey's TAV talking with banks to finance development of three Saudi airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Turkish airport operator TAV is in talks with banks to obtain $250 million of financing needed for the development of three airports in Saudi Arabia, the company's president Mustafa Sani Şener said on Tuesday.

TAV Airports Holding, in partnership with the local Al Rajhi Holding Group, was selected over the last couple of months to operate Saudi Arabia's Yanbu, Qassim and Hail international airports for 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Turkish company has completed the buyout of construction conglomerate Saudi Oger's stake in the consortium behind Saudi Arabia's Medina international airport, Şener told reporters.

Saudi Oger had a 33.3 percent stake in the consortium, Tibah Airports Development Co; TAV has signed an agreement to buy half of that stake and Al Rajhi is buying half, Şener said. That will leave TAV owning 50 percent of the consortium. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.