Turkey's TAV Construction wins $800 mln Saudi tender
#Honda Motor Co
April 18, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's TAV Construction wins $800 mln Saudi tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s TAV Construction has won a tender worth $800 million to design, build and operate an aircraft hangar facility at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facility, which belongs to state-owned Saudi Arabia Airlines (Saudia), will consist of 11 hangar buildings, together with aircraft maintenance buildings as well as an administrative building, closed car park and aircraft parking aprons.

TAV Construction is owned by TAV Group and Akfen Holding , which has a 42 percent stake.

TAV Construction said it had won the tender with joint venture partner Al Rajhi Holding-Al Habtoor Leighton Joint Venture.

Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

