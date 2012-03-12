FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's TAV does not see tender offer after ADP buy-CEO
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 12, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

Turkey's TAV does not see tender offer after ADP buy-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s TAV Havalimanlari Holding chief executive Sani Sener said on Monday he did not expect a mandatory tender offer for minorities’ shares after French airports operator Aeroports de Paris agreed to pay $874 million for a 38 percent stake in the company.

ADP will pay 11.5 Turkish lira per share for its stake -- a 35 percent premium to TAV’s closing share price on Friday -- but the stake is below the level that would trigger a mandatory tender offer for minorities’ shareholdings, sources also told Reuters late on Sunday. (Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Seda Sezer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.