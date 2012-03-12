Turkey's TAV does not see tender offer after ADP buy-CEO

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s TAV Havalimanlari Holding chief executive Sani Sener said on Monday he did not expect a mandatory tender offer for minorities’ shares after French airports operator Aeroports de Paris agreed to pay $874 million for a 38 percent stake in the company.

ADP will pay 11.5 Turkish lira per share for its stake -- a 35 percent premium to TAV’s closing share price on Friday -- but the stake is below the level that would trigger a mandatory tender offer for minorities’ shareholdings, sources also told Reuters late on Sunday. (Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Seda Sezer)