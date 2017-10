PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Vinci will bid in the coming days for a near 40 percent in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding, a spokesman for the French construction group said on Wednesday.

“Vinci confirms that an offer will be made in the next few days,” the spokesman said when asked about the auction in which French airports operator Aeroports de Paris is also participating. (Reporting By Gilles Guillaume, editing by Caroline Jacobs)