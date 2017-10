ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding posted a net profit of 84.75 million lira ($47 million) in the second quarter, quadrupling from a year earlier, its results statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange showed.

Sales in the second quarter climbed around 10 percent from a year earlier to 588 million lira. ($1 = 1.7935 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)