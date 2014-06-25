FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawyer gets 15 years prison for massive U.S. tax fraud scheme
June 25, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Lawyer gets 15 years prison for massive U.S. tax fraud scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - A former partner at the defunct law firm Jenkens & Gilchrist was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday following his conviction in what prosecutors call the largest criminal tax fraud in U.S. history.

Paul Daugerdas, who once ran the law firm’s Chicago office, had been found guilty by a New York federal jury on charges including conspiracy, tax evasion and mail fraud.

The defendant was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)

