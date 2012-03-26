FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says financial transaction tax for euro zone won't work
March 26, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 6 years

Germany says financial transaction tax for euro zone won't work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble conceded for the first time on Monday that efforts to get a financial transaction tax implemented in the euro zone were doomed.

“We just can’t get it done,” Schaeuble said in Berlin.

Schaeuble expressed hope that some countries in the European Union would begin implementing an enhanced stamp duty, including derivatives, this year but admitted that this would not be possible in the broader bloc.

Last week the Netherlands rejected the proposed financial transaction tax, dealing a heavy blow to the Franco-German bid for a levy to replentish government coffers hit by the financial crisis.

Reporting By Gernot Heller and Noah Barkin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum

