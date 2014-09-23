FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca, Shire shares drop as U.S. tightens tax rules
September 23, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca, Shire shares drop as U.S. tightens tax rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shares in drugmakers AstraZeneca and Shire both fell more than 5 percent on Tuesday after the U.S. Treasury took steps to curb “inversion” deals that allow companies to escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad.

The move appears to jeopardise an agreed deal for AbbVie to buy Shire for $55 billion and could deter Pfizer from making another attempt to acquire AstraZeneca, after a $118 billion takeover attempt failed in May.

Shares in medical devices firm Smith & Nephew, another perennial target of bid speculation, also fell more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

