FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Taxus Fund to issue series D1 and D2 shares
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Taxus Fund to issue series D1 and D2 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16(Reuters) - Taxus Fund SA :

* Said on Wednesday its Supervisory Board agreed on the issue of series D1 shares and series D2 shares and the exclusion of subscription rights

* Said it will raise its capital by 400,000 zlotys via the issue of 4 million series D1 shares of nominal value and issue price of 0.10 zloty per share

* Said it will raise its capital by 665,000 zlotys via the issue of 6.65 million series D2 shares of nominal value and issue price of 0.10 zloty per share

* Said series D1 shares will be offered in public placement and series D2 shares will be offered in private placement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.