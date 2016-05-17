FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 17, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Taylor Wimpey announces special payout as UK housing stays strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc announced a fresh special payout, promising investors about 1.3 billion pounds ($2 billion) over three years, underpinned by strong demand for property in the UK.

The company said it would pay a special dividend of 300 million pounds in July 2017 and bump up its ordinary dividend, so that a minimum of 150 million pounds would be given to investors from 2017.

Taylor Wimpey also raised its financial targets for 2016-2018, saying it was well placed for the remainder of this year and beyond. ($1 = 0.6895 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

