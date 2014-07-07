FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House builder Taylor Wimpey has strong first half
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 7, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

House builder Taylor Wimpey has strong first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Monday it performed strongly in the first half, with sales rates and pricing at the upper end of its expectations.

The company said it expected its operating profit margin to improve to about 16 percent, from 13.1 percent in the same period a year ago, and remained on track to deliver an increase of at least 300 basis points for the year.

Taylor Wimpey said it completed 5,766 homes, an increase of 11 percent, and the average selling price of completions rose to about 206,000 pounds ($350,500) from 188,000 pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Li-mei Hoang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.