Taylor Wimpey profit jumps on improved UK housing market

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey posted a 42.1 percent jump in first-half profit, helped by government schemes to spur Britain’s housing market which the company said was now a much improved and healthier one.

The company, Britain’s second-largest housebuilder by market value, said on Wednesday profit before tax for the six months to June 30 rose to 109 million pounds ($166 million), while revenue increased by 11.1 percent to 1.01 billion pounds.

It said earlier this month that it was likely to meet full year expectations after improved buyer sentiment helped it to trade at the upper end of forecasts in the first half.

Group operating margin increased to 13.1 percent, compared to 11.1 percent for the same period last year, as the company continued to develop land that it had bought cheaply during the financial crisis.

Taylor Wimpey said its order book at July 28 stood at a record 7,378 homes, valued at 1.3 billion pounds, and that it expected the strong market conditions to boost full year volumes to be towards the upper end of expectations.

“During the first half of 2013, there has been meaningful improvement in the housing market,” Chief Executive Pete Redfern said.

“Looking forward to 2015 and beyond, we believe that the structural undersupply of UK homes will be only partly mitigated by the slightly improved planning system which, coupled with the high level of underlying demand for our homes, will contribute to a positive trading environment,” he said.

British housebuilders have experienced an uplift in demand for their homes since the April launch of a government scheme to help struggling housebuyers purchase properties with as little as a five percent deposit.

The ‘Help to Buy’ scheme has since attracted criticism from industry players, the International Monetary Fund and lately, Britain’s Business Secretary Vince Cable, who say it risks fuelling a new housing bubble by driving up prices.

Taylor Wimpey increased its interim dividend to 0.22 pence per share from 0.19 pence.

Shares in the firm closed at 106.2 pence on Tuesday, valuing the company at 3.46 billion pounds.