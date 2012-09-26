FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taylor & Martin to raise up to $180 mln in IPO
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Taylor & Martin to raise up to $180 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Taylor & Martin Group Inc, which helps companies cash their excess inventory and assets, said it expects to sell 15 million common shares for $10 to $12 each in an initial public offering, raising up to $180 million.

The IPO proceeds will be used to pay down debt and to purchase partner companies, Taylor & Martin said in the filing.

After the IPO, the stake of majority shareholder SABA Group LLC, which is controlled by Taylor & Martin’s CEO Rod Cutsinger, will get diluted to 27 percent from about 97 percent, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Taylor & Martin, which provides marketplaces and auction solutions for liquidating capital assets, reported a pro forma net profit of $4.7 million for 2011 on revenue of $130.8 million, the filing said.

The company, which had filed for the IPO last month, said it expects to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TMG”.

Canaccord Genuity and Oppenheimer & Co are the lead underwriters to the offering, the Houston-based company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.