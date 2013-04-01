FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Homebuilder Taylor Morrison prices IPO at $20-$22 per share
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

Homebuilder Taylor Morrison prices IPO at $20-$22 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corp priced its initial public offering of 23.8 million Class A shares between $20-$22 per share as it looks to cash in on investor interest in the recovering U.S. housing market.

At the mid-point of the expected range, the company is looking to raise about $500 million.

Record-low mortgage rates and rising selling prices have driven up demand to levels that large U.S. builders are struggling to meet, creating room for smaller companies.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes LLC, which in January became the first U.S. homebuilder to go public in over a decade, and those of plywood and lumber maker Boise Cascade Co surged in their market debut.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Taylor Morrison is backed by Oaktree Capital Management, TPG Global and JH Investments Inc. Credit Suisse and Citigroup are lead underwriters to the offering.()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.