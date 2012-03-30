New Issue-Taylor Morrison sells $550 mln in notes

March 30 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Communities on Friday sold $550 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TAYLOR MORRISON COMMUNITIES AMT $550 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/13/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 603 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A