New Issue-Taylor Morrison sells $550 mln in notes
March 30, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Taylor Morrison sells $550 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Communities on Friday
sold $550 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. 	
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million. 	
    Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: TAYLOR MORRISON COMMUNITIES	
	
AMT $550 MLN    COUPON 7.75 PCT    MATURITY    04/15/2020   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  04/13/2012  	
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 603 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

