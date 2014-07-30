FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey home completions up 11 percent
July 30, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey home completions up 11 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc

* Interim dividend 0.24 pence per share

* Strong progress made towards medium term targets for group

* Completed 5,766 homes across UK, up 11 percent, with a 10 percent increase in total average selling price to 206,000 pounds

* 2015 cash return increased by 50 million pounds to 250 million pounds

* Operating profit margin* up 300 basis points to 16.1 percent (h1 2013: 13.1 percent)

* Return on net operating assets** up 350 basis points to 17.8 percent (H1 2013: 14.3 percent)

* Tangible net asset value per share increased by 9.5 percent to 73.6 pence (h1 2013: 67.2 pence) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

