BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey says strong sales continue in first quarter

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc

* Have had a strong q1, with continuing improvement across all regions.

* Achieved an average private net reservation rate of 0.75 sales per outlet per week for year to date

* Increased our total order book volume by 13% to 8,139 homes from equivalent point last year

* Average selling prices of homes in total private order book have increased by c.22%

* Confident disciplined strategy will deliver at least 200 to 300 basis points of operating margin improvement in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: