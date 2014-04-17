FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey says strong sales continue in first quarter
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey says strong sales continue in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc

* Have had a strong q1, with continuing improvement across all regions.

* Achieved an average private net reservation rate of 0.75 sales per outlet per week for year to date

* Increased our total order book volume by 13% to 8,139 homes from equivalent point last year

* Average selling prices of homes in total private order book have increased by c.22%

* Confident disciplined strategy will deliver at least 200 to 300 basis points of operating margin improvement in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
