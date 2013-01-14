FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey says consumer sentiment towards housing improving
January 14, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey says consumer sentiment towards housing improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC : * Expect to report 2012 full year profits at the upper end of our expectations * Group operating profit up over 40% * FY group operating margin will be ahead of that reported for both the first

half of 2012 and 2011 FY * Average selling price has increased by 6% to £181K (2011: £171K) * Substantial order book with an increase of 14% in value to £948M as at 31

December 2012 * Consumer sentiment towards the housing market is more positive than we have

seen in recent times

