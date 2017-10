LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC : * Q1 sales at the upper end of firm’s expectations * Average private net reservation rate of 0.67 sales per outlet per week for the year to date (2012 equivalent period: 0.62) * Value of total order book: approximately 1.2 billion STG, up over 18 percent

compared to Q1 2012 * Order book at 7,355 homes, up 14 percent from end of Q1 2012