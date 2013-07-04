FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey sees H1 operating profit margin improving to over 13 pct
July 4, 2013 / 6:07 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey sees H1 operating profit margin improving to over 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC : * Traded at the upper end of our expectations for the period * Expect to report a uk operating profit margin for the first half of 2013 of

over 13% (H1 2012: 11.2% * Strong spring selling season, driven by increased customer confidence and

buoyed by government measures * Private net reservation rate of 0.67 per outlet per week (H1 2012: 0.60) * Completed 5,192 homes (H1 2012: 5,083 * Average selling price of completions also increased to circa £187K (H1 2012:

£176K * Total order book stands at £1.3 billion as at 30 June 2013 (1 July 2012: £960

million), up 35%

