BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey sees FY operating margin at upper end of expectations
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey sees FY operating margin at upper end of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC : * To deliver significant improvements across all of our key strategic

objectives in line with expectations * Total home completions increased by 7% to 11,696 up from 10,886 in 2012 * Net private reservation rate for the full year was 0.62 homes per outlet per

week (2012: 0.58) * Average selling prices on private completions increased by 7% to £210K (2012:

£197K). * Confident of driving an improvement of 200 to 300 basis points to operating

margin in 2014 * Increase in orderbook of 27% in value to £1.2 billion as at 31 December 2013 * Full year group operating margin will be towards the upper end of our

expectations * Source text

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
