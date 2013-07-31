FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey H1 profits jump 42.1 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2013 / 6:09 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey H1 profits jump 42.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC : * Auto alert - Taylor Wimpey Plc interim dividend up 49 percent to 0.22

pence per share * Group operating margin* increased to 13.1% (H1 2012: 11.0%**) * Uk operating profit margin* increased to 13.5% (H1 2012: 11.2%**) * Profit before tax and exceptional items 109 million STG * H1 revenue 1,007.1 million STG * Net debt decreased to £68.4 million at 30 June 2013 from £135.2 million at 1

July 2012 * Order book stands at a record 7,378 homes (as at 28 July 2013) and is valued

at £1.3 billion. * Operating in a much improved and healthier housing market, showing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.