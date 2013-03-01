BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey full year operating profit rises 44 percent

March 1 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC : * Uk operating profit margin* increased to 11.5% (2011: 9.0%**) * 44% increase in group operating profit* to £230.1 million (2011: £159.5

million) * 124% increase in adjusted basic earnings per share to 4.7P (2011: 2.1P) * Completed 10,886 homes at an average selling price of £181K (2011: 10,180

homes at £171K) * Total order book value increased by 14% to £948 million at 31 December 2012

(2011: £835 million) * Dividend policy remains unchanged - final dividend of 0.43P proposed (2011

final: 0.38P)