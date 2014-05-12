FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia's TBC Bank plans London share listing
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Georgia's TBC Bank plans London share listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Georgian lender TBC Bank is to seek a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the second quarter, it said on Monday.

The company said the market flotation will comprise an offering of global depository receipts (GDRs) and it aims to raise around $100 million in primary capital.

It plans to use the proceeds to fuel lending to both retail retail customers and small and medium-sized businesses.

TBC has appointed Barclays and UBS as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Renaissance Capital is also a bookrunner, while Peel Hunt will act as co-manager. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.